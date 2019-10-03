The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 24 to Oct. 1. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Sept. 28: A 36-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested int the 17000 block of Adelmann Street in connection with a domestic assault.
DWI
Sept. 28: A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested at Mystic Lake Hotel in connection with fourth-degree DWI.
Sept. 29: A 31-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested at Little Six Casino in connection with possession of marijuana, carrying weapons without a permit, carrying a pistol while intoxicated and third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content measuring 0.19.
DRUGS
Sept. 26: The Scott County Attorney’s Office is reviewing charges against a 46-year-old New Market man who allegedly dropped a backpack full of narcotics and fled police. The charges could include eight felony drug possession counts.
Sept. 30: A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fifth-degree possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct.
THEFT
Sept. 25: Someone reported a chicken coop valued at $200 was stolen from the 16000 block of Wilderness Trail.
Sept. 26: Someone reported the theft of $100 from an unlocked vehicle in the 16000 block of Victoria Curve.
Sept. 30: Someone reported about $4,950 worth of portable generators, paint sprayers, air compressors and other tools were stolen from a residence in the 2000 block of Spring Lake Road.
WARRANT
Sept 24: A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a felony Hennepin County warrant for fifth-degree possession of drugs, a felony Carver County warrant for failure to cooperate and misdemeanor Sherburne Count warrants.
Sept. 26: A 54-year-old Jordan man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a Dakota County warrant.
Sept. 27: A 40-year-old Woodbury woman was cited for trespassing and arrested at the Little Six Casino on a Pine County Warrant for fifth-degree drug possession.
Sept. 29: A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at the intersection of Mystic Lake Boulevard and 140th Street on a Wilkin County warrant for careless driving and was cited for driving after suspension, no insurance and possession of marijuana.
Sept. 30: A 27-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at the Little Six Casino on a Scott County warrant for theft by swindle.