The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 16-24. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Sept. 21: A 33-year-old Owatonna man was taken to the hospital for back pain following a two car accident at Flandreau Trail and Mystic Lake Boulevard. A 32-year-old Wisconsin man hit the other vehicle after confusion over whether the road had two-way traffic.
ASSAULT
Sept. 16: The county is reviewing charges for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct against two Prior Lake women, 19 and 21, accused of assault at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Franklin Trail.
Sept. 17: The county is reviewing charges against a 41-year-old Prior Lake man after an alleged assault. Police say the man reportedly began to fight several people and caused an estimated $800 in damage to smartphones, a watch and a truck.
Sept. 21: A 39-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 16000 block of Elm Avenue in connection with domestic assault.
DRUGS
Sept. 20: The county is reviewing charges for fifth-degree drug possession and possession of paraphernalia against a 21-year-old Minneapolis man who was arrested after police said he was smoking narcotics in the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel parking ramp.
DWI
Sept. 22: A 27-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested at Dakotah Parkway and Sakpe Drive in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content level of 0.18.
THEFT
Sept. 16: A 27-year-old Coon Rapids was charged with receiving stolen property at Mystic Lake Casino after she was found in possession of a stolen rental car. A 50-year-old New Hope woman was arrested in the same exchange on a Scott County warrant for theft.
Sept. 22: A $300 smartphone was reported stolen from the charging stations at Mystic Lake Casino.
Sept. 22: An electric blanket valued at $50 and $205 in cash were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 14000 block of Fisher Avenue.
Sept. 23: A couple reported electronics, identification and other items valued at about $1,400 were stolen from their hotel room in Mystic Lake Casino.
Sept. 23: Five pairs of sunglasses, an iPhone charger and other items valued at $355 were reported stolen from a vehicle at 5000 Birchwood Avenue.
WARRANT
Sept. 19: A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake on a Hennepin County warrant for a misdemeanor DWI.
Sept. 24: A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a Hennepin County warrant for fifth-degree drug possession and on a felony Carver County warrant for failure to comply and misdemeanor Sherburne County warrants.