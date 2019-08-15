Prior Lake City Manager Michael Plante is on leave after his arrest Wednesday in connection with domestic assault, the city announced Thursday.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office arrested Plante, 36, without incident late Wednesday at the request of Prior Lake Police, according to a news release from the office. He was being held Thursday morning in the Scott County Jail on suspicion of felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault.
“We take these types of situations very seriously,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a written statement. “I anticipate that people will have questions about this incident and many of these questions will be addressed in the County Attorney’s charging documents, if and when they are filed.”
Assistant City Manager Lori Olson will assume Plante's duties, according to the city's own news release. Mayor Kirt Briggs referred further questions to the sheriff's office.
Plante stepped into the city manager role in February after Frank Boyles retired. He studied law before becoming a county attorney for Hubbard and Wabasha counties and then county administrator at Wabasha County.
The city manager supervises around 100 city employees in various departments.
The City Council after the arrest called called a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, to discuss charges against an individual subject to council authority.