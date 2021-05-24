Yellow caution tape wrapped around trees at Grainwood Crossings Park in Prior Lake marks the scene of a crash that police say significantly injured three young girls earlier month.
Investigators are working to determine exactly how a vehicle left the roadway, hit the bridge's guardrail and fell over the railing; crashing down on its passenger side, just shy of the nearby shoreline.
All five of the vehicle's occupants were between the ages of 12 and 14, according to the Prior Lake Police Department.
A 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel, Prior Lake Police Cmmd. Brad Cragoe confirmed. A 12-year-old girl and two 13-year-old girls sustained significant injuries and were transported to the hospital by ambulance. The car's fifth occupant was a 13-year-old girl.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
Cragoe said extrication tools were needed to rescue some of the passengers; one officer said he'd sat with a female passenger for nearly an hour while she was extricated.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation by conducting a crash reconstruction.
Cragoe said a determination about whether or not to press criminal charges will depend on the outcome of the investigation.