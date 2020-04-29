Gifts for Prior Lake Fire

Prior Lake residents Jay and Jennifer Nemecek, who own Speedpro Imaging of Eden Prairie, recently installed thank-you yard signs like this one at the city's fire and police departments. As part of a statewide donation drive, local residents also gave 2,000 cloth face masks to the fire department that were then distributed to four senior living complexes around town, Fire Chief Rick Steinhaus said Wednesday. 

 Courtesy of Speedpro Imaging of Eden Prairie

