A 30 year-old Prior Lake man faces several charges after allegedly driving erratically through Eagle Creek Avenue and 140th Street and ending the high-speed run in a field near Carriage Hills Parkway and Coachman Lane.
Cmdr. Brad Cragoe with Prior Lake Police Department said several witnesses called to report the incident which occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.
"We had a couple calls from people that there was an erratic driver and the man that was in the vehicle ended up driving into a corn field," said Cragoe. "The driver had gone into the field before officers arrived. There was no pursuit or police chase."
According to police reports, the driver was arrested for two charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, obstruction, possession of needles and several Rice County warrants.
Cragoe said the driver was driving a tan Honda Accord and was alone in the vehicle. He said no injuries were reported.
Prior Lake Fire Department and Allina Health Medical Emergencies were also on scene to assist PLPD.