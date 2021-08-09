A Prior Lake man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, Aug 7 at approximately 6:32 p.m. in southeastern Minnesota according to reports from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Jacob Quentin Schiffner, 21, of Prior Lake was driving a 2014 Ford Escape southbound on Highway 44 at Indian Springs Road in Union Township and Aaron James Souhrada, 59, of Lime Springs, Iowa, was driving a semi truck northbound when the two vehicles collided.
State Patrol reported wet road conditions at the time of the crash. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to the report.
Souhrada suffered non-life threatening injuries. At this time, it is unknown if Schiffner was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Houston County Sheriff's Office, La Crescent Police Department and Caledonia fire and ambulance were also on scene to assist with the crash.
This crash is currently under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, which stated further information would be released after the investigation is complete within four to six weeks.