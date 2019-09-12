The Prior Lake Police Department is adding a second commander to help improve its work, Chief Steve Frazer said.
The department received applications from two people within the department as well as 19 other applicants from across the state and country. The position comes with a salary of somewhere between $97,000 and $121,000, according to the job listing.
“When I look at the needs of the department, I think we need to modernize and update the way we handle our investigations and the way that information flows through our department and to the county,” Frazer said.
Frazer said over the next few weeks he’ll convene an interview panel of “civic-minded” civilians, law enforcement professionals and representatives from the city to find the best candidate for the job. He said he hopes to have the position filled by mid-October.
Since February the department’s single commander, Brad Cragoe, has had the task of “watching both sides of the house with operations and investigations,” Frazer said. The chief said Cragoe has done an “awesome job,” but there’s only so much one person can handle.
The new position mirrors Cragoe’s job in rank but will divide the responsibilities in half. Frazer said that Cragoe will take the helm on managing the patrol officers while the new commander takes on the administrative work, overseeing the civilian staff, office budget and fleet maintenance, and manages the department’s investigative team.
The chief, who joined the department in May from St. Paul, said the department’s structure is “flatter” than most he’s work in — with fewer officers in leadership positions like commanders and sergeants.
“This is not a broken agency, it’s a very healthy agency,” Frazer said. “These are tweaks and modifications to make things even better.”