Prior Lake police responded to a call about a domestic assault involving a weapon around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, according to the Prior Lake Police Department.
According to a press release from police, the incident occurred on the 17000 block of Adelmann St. SE. and the man fled on foot causing police to lose sight of him.
A short time later the man was located by Scott County Sheriff deputies and crashed a vehicle near the intersection of 175th St. E. and Murphy Lake Blvd. The suspect again took off on foot, into a wooded area of the Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve, according to the press release.
Police said a perimeter was set up around the park with the assistance of Savage, Shakopee, and Lakeville police, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Minnesota State Patrol assisted with a helicopter and were able to locate the man using imaging equipment.
Police also said the man was contacted by officers and surrendered peacefully without injury to himself or others at about 7:45 p.m. The suspect is jailed at Scott County pending review and potential charges.