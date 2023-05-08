Prior Lake Police Department

Prior Lake police responded to a call about a domestic assault involving a weapon around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, according to the Prior Lake Police Department.

According to a press release from police, the incident occurred on the 17000 block of Adelmann St. SE. and the man fled on foot causing police to lose sight of him.

