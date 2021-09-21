The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 17-23. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ACCIDENTS
Aug. 17: Officers received reports of an accident involving a single vehicle that went off the road and struck a tree at YMCA Day Camp Kici Yapi on the 13000 block of Pike Lake Trail. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 17: Officers received reports of a crash involving two drivers. A 25-year-old Eagan woman was in the inside turn lane to turn from 140th Street onto Highway 13 while a 55-year-old Shakopee man was in the outside turn lane. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 19: Officers received a report of an accident involving a 72-year-old Shakopee woman who struck a parked unoccupied vehicle in the Mystic Lake Casino parking lot belonging to a 53-year-old Fridley woman. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 19: Officers received reports of a two vehicle accident with no injuries on the roundabout on Highway 13 South and Eagle Creek Avenue South. The drivers exchanged information and left the scene before officers arrived.
THEFT
Aug. 18: A 25-year-old Burnsville woman was cited for the theft of candy valued at $4.28 at Dakota Convenience 1 on Mystic Lake Drive.
Aug. 18: Mystic Lake Casino reported theft of $238. Money was returned, no charges requested.
Aug. 19: Mystic Lake Casino reported theft of $360 on a cash voucher, money returned, no charges requested.
Aug. 19: Mystic Lake Casino reported theft of a cell phone valued at $1,164.
Aug: 23: The Wilds Golf Course reported a theft of a wallet containing various cards stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
DRUGS
Aug. 18: Mystic Lake Casino security reported found drugs. Suspect was identified by security and excluded.
Aug. 19: A 32-year-old Savage man was arrested for two counts of fifth-degree possession of alprazolam and oxycodone, obstructing the legal process arrest with force, dangerous weapons (brass knuckles) and a Scott County warrant for terroristic threats.
Aug. 20: A 30-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested after allegedly driving erratically through Eagle Creek Avenue and 140th Street and ending the high-speed run in a field near Carriage Hills Parkway and Coachman Lane. He faces two charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, obstruction, possession of needles and several Rice County warrants.
Aug. 20: A 31-year-old Faribault man was arrested for felony first-degree possession of cocaine, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony possession of a firearm by ineligible person, misdemeanors fleeing on foot and driving after suspension on the intersection of West Virginia Avenue and West Virginia Court.
DWI
Aug. 19: A 24-year-old Richfield man was cited for second-degree DWI, obstruction, driving after revocation and an open bottle.
Aug. 21: A 62-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation, bodily harm and DWI at Mystic Lake Drive and Dakotah Parkway.
Aug. 23: A 63-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman was arrested at Little Six Casino for third-degree DWI. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.12.
ASSAULT
Aug. 22: A 29 year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault, causing fear; and misdemeanor domestic assault, inflicting bodily harm.
WARRANTS:
Aug. 23: A 43-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested on a felony warrant out of Hennepin County for failure to appear at Mystic Lake Casino.
Aug. 23: A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on two felony failure to appear warrants for second-degree assault and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.