The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 24-30. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ACCIDENTS
Aug. 24: Officer came upon two vehicles pulled over for a minor crash on Highway 13 and Duluth Avenue. Drivers resolved without police involvement.
Aug. 24: Officers received reports of a crash involving a 34-year-old St. Paul woman, who failed to yield at the intersection of 140th St. and Crest Avenue, resulting in a crash with a 45-year-old Maplewood woman. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 26: Officers received reports of a two-vehicle crash. A 22-year-old Prior Lake woman rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Prior Lake man at a red light on eastbound Highway 21 at Franklin Trail. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 28: Officers received a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries. A 37-year-old Prior Lake man backed a USPS truck into the front bumper of a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old Prior Lake woman at the intersection of Grainwood Drive and Eagle Creek Avenue.
Aug. 29: Officers received a report of a two vehicle accident with no injuries. A 73-year-old Bloomington man rear ended a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Brooklyn Park man at the stop sign on Howard Lake Road at Marschall Road.
Aug. 30: Officers received a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries. A 17-year-old Belle Plaine girl backed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle belonging to a 74-year-old Bloomington man in the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Center parking lot.
THEFT
Aug. 24: A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for felony fifth-degree possession and felony receiving stolen property. A 38-year-old Red Wing woman was arrested for felony receiving stolen property at Mystic Lake Casino.
Aug. 24: Officers received a reported theft of a motor vehicle’s title on the 2000 block of Amos and Rose Circle.
Aug. 26: Mystic Lake Casino reported theft of a $100 cash voucher. Officer contacted the suspect, who repaid the money in full. The victim did not wish to pursue charges.
Aug. 26: Officers received a reported burglary of a shed with a loss of $450 on the 4000 block of Hidden Pond Trail.
Aug. 28: Officers received a reported theft of a motor vehicle catalytic converter valued at $1,000 on the 5000 block of Crossandra Street.
Aug. 28: Officers received a report of theft of a motor vehicle with a loss of $345 on the 16000 block Brunswick Ave.
Aug. 28: Officers received a reported theft of a motor vehicle catalytic converter valued at $1,000 on the 5000 block of Bounty Street.
Aug. 30: Officers received a report of theft of money and wallet with a loss of $255 on the 4000 block of Tacoma Circle.
DRUGS
Aug. 25: Mystic Lake Casino security turned in suspected narcotics to officers.
DWI
Aug. 25: A 17-year-old Jordan boy was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and underage drink and drive on the 17000 block of Ponds Parkway. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.10.
ASSAULT
Aug. 25: A 22-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for domestic assault, strangulation; domestic assault, inflicting harm; and domestic assault, causing fear at Mystic Lake Hotel.
Aug. 26: A 33-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault inflicting harm, misdemeanor driving after revocation and an open bottle on the 15000 block of Mystic Lake Drive.