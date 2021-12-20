The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 4-14. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENTDec. 9: A single vehicle went into the ditch on Highway 13 and Candy Cove Trail. No crash or injuries were reported.
Dec. 10: Police received a report of a vehicle hitting a dog in the roadway on 154th Street and Wilds Parkway. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 10: Police received a report of a hit and run at 140th Street and Pike Lake Trail. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 11: Police received two reports of a plow striking a mailbox on the 16000 block of Mallard Way and the 16000 block of Northwood Road. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 12: Police received a report of a collision at Little Six Casino. A 64-year-old St. Paul woman had her vehicle hit by a 51-year-old Richfield woman’s vehicle as it was backing out of a parking spot. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 13: Police received a report of a collision at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Arcadia Avenue. A 68-year-old Lakeville woman and a 71-year-old Prior Lake woman collided at the intersection. No injuries
were reported.
ASSAULTDec. 12: A 44-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a felony domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault at Mystic Lake Hotel.
DRUG Dec. 13: Suspected narcotics were handed in to an officer from an unrelated case at Mystic Lake Casino. No suspects.
DWIDec. 10: A 59-year-old Prior Lake man was cited for a gross misdemeanor use of alcohol driver’s license restriction violation and a misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI on Highway 13 and Franklin Trail.
Dec. 11: A 44-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI for refusal to test on the 16000 block of Main Avenue.
THEFT Dec. 8: Police received a reported theft of a catalytic converter valued at $2,000 from motor vehicle at Paragon Restoration 2 on the 5000 block of Cottonwood Lane.
Dec 8: A 65-year-old Prior Lake woman was cited for theft and disorderly conduct at Little Six Casino.
Dec. 10: Police received a report of theft of $1,900 at Mystic Lake Casino. Officer contacted suspect who paid back full amount. No charges.
Dec. 13: A 39-year-old Mankato man was arrested for theft at Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANTDec. 7: A 35-year-old Morristown man was arrested for a felony Chisago County warrant at Water Tower Place Condos on the 4000 block of Tower Street.
Dec. 13: A 39-year-old New Hope man was arrested for Scott and Hennepin County warrants at 140th Street and Eagle Creek Avenue.