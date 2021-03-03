The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 2-23. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Counterfeiting
Feb. 8: An individual at Mystic Lake Casino received two counterfeit bills in exchange for a $100 while making change with a subject.
Drugs
Feb. 8: Officers were called to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel for a subject refusing to leave. Officers arrested a 27-year-old Brooklyn Park man for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, trespassing, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Forgery
Feb. 8: Report of check forgery in the amount of $900
Fraud
Feb. 10: Report of theft by swindle. Caller attempted to purchase a dog through a Facebook page and sent the seller $300. The account was deleted the following day. The caller contacted a breeders association who informed them it was a familiar scam. No suspects.
Recovered motor vehicle
Feb. 7: An officer located a stolen vehicle driving on Highway 13 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 27-year-old St. Paul man, was arrested for receiving stolen property and driving without a license.
Stolen motor vehicle
Feb. 3: A car was reported stolen from the parking lot of an apartment building and was found abandoned the following day just south of the city.
Stolen property
Feb. 22: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and found the driver had a revoked license. A stolen license plate was also located in the vehicle. The driver was charged with driving after revocation, failure to drive in a single lane and receiving stolen property.
Theft
Feb. 3: Theft of wallets from vehicles parked on a construction site. The stolen cards were then used to purchase gift cards. The suspect was located during a traffic stop in the following days and arrested.
Feb. 3: Report of outgoing mail stolen from a mailbox in the 4000 block of Coachman Lane.
Feb. 4: Reported theft of a catalytic converter overnight from a vehicle in a parking lot in the 16000 block of Franklin Trail. Estimated value of $2,600.
Feb. 4: Reported theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the 16000 block of Brunswick Avenue. Estimated value of $1,700.
Feb. 10: A caller reported someone going through mailboxes. Officers made contact with the driver and located stolen mail in the vehicle. The driver is being charged with mail theft.
Feb. 11: Report of someone going through a resident’s vehicle in the 4000 block of Bluff Heights Trail. The only item reported missing from the vehicle was a Ford key fob valued at $250. No suspects.
Feb. 11: Reported burglary of an Xbox from an open garage in the 16000 block of Franklin Trail.
Feb. 13: Reported theft of four catalytic converters valued at $8000 from an auto sales company.
Feb. 15: A subject lost their cellphone valued at $70 at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. CashApp was accessed through the phone resulting in nearly $5,000 in charges.
Warrants
Feb. 4: Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Little Six Casino for a report of a dog left unattended in a vehicle. The owner, 44-year-old Onalaska, Wisconsin woman, was located and arrested for an outstanding Washington County warrant for third-degree possession. 4Paws took possession of the dog.