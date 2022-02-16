The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 8-11. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENTFeb. 8: Scott County Sheriff’s Office took report of a squad car that backed into a mailbox causing property damage at the intersection of Pheasant Run Court and Wilds Lane; no injuries were reported.
Feb. 10: Police received a report of an accident involving a vehicle and deer at 140th Street. No injuries were reported.
Feb. 11: Police received reports of a crash involving a 62-year-old Prior Lake man, a 38-year-old Apple Valley man and a 36-year-old Shakopee woman at the intersection of 140th Street and Meadowlawn Trail. No injuries were reported.
Feb. 11: Police received reports of a crash involving a city-owned vehicle at the intersection of 140th Street and Crownline Drive. Savage Police Department handled the call. No injuries were reported.
Feb. 11: Police received a report of a hit-and-run at Eileen’s Colossal Cookies at the 6000 block of Boudin Street. No injuries were reported.
ASSAULTFeb. 8: Police received a report of assault at Lyons Avenue and Dublin Road. Victim did not wish to pursue charges.
Feb. 9: A 43-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for felony fifth-degree possession fentanyl, gross misdemeanor introducing contraband into jail and misdemeanor fifth-degree domestic assault/causing fear at Mystic Lake Hotel.
Feb. 9: Police received a report of an employee that assaulted another employee at Mckenna Crossing and Shepard’s Path. Reporting party did not wish to pursue charges.
THEFTFeb. 9: Police received reports of a burglary of an occupied home at the 14000 block of Bluebird Trail. Garage door openers were stolen.
Feb. 9: Police received reports of burglary at the 4000 block of Chestnut Lane. Suspect entered unlocked vehicle to gain entry into home. A theft of $400 cash and FTC fraud was reported.
Feb. 11: Police received reports of a gas drive-off at Dakota Convenience 2. Contact was made with vehicle owner who did not intend to leave without paying.
Feb. 11: Police received a report of theft from a bank account, valued at $100.
Feb. 11: Police received a report of a residential burglary in progress at the 17000 block of River Birch Place. No known items taken.