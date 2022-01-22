The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan 1-5. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Jan. 2: A 67-year-old Bloomington woman was attempting to back into a parking space at Mystic Lake Casino. As she was backing up, her vehicle contacted the passenger side of another vehicle belonging to a 43-year-old Brooklyn Center man, who was parked unoccupied in the next space. No injuries were reported.
DRUGS
Jan. 2: A Prior Lake man residing on the 2000 block of Hawk Ridge Road reported a bag of marijuana in his backyard. Officer took possession of the marijuana and it was destroyed at the Prior Lake Police Department.
DWI
Jan. 2: A 34-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at the intersection of Mystic Lake Boulevard and Flandreau Trail for second degree DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22, was cited for open bottle and failure to drive in a single lane.
THEFT
Jan. 2: Police received a theft report of several items at Dakota Convenience 1. Suspect was still on scene, returned all merchandise and no charges were pursued.
Jan. 2: A 33-year-old Burnsville man was cited for the theft of approximately $100 from two tip boxes at Mystic Lake Casino.
Jan. 4: Police received a reported theft of a $302.70 slot ticket at Little Six Casino. Money was returned, no charges requested.
Jan. 4: Police received a reported theft of cell phone, valued at $800, at Mystic Lake Casino.
Jan. 4: Police received report of package theft of a glitter bomb and GPS tile, valued at $140 total, on the 14000 block of Wilds Path.
Jan. 4: A 49-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was cited for misdemeanor theft of a jump start power pack, valued at $170, on the 16000 block of Duluth Avenue.
WARRANT
Jan. 1: A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Little Six Casino for nine Scott County warrants for trespassing.
Jan. 4: A 24-year-old of Prior Lake woman was arrested at the intersection of Stonebriar Park and Stonebriar Circle for a Scott County misdemeanor warrant for driving after revocation, fictitious name, expired registration, and a Stevens County misdemeanor warrant for DWI.
Jan. 5: A 44-year-old Faribault man was arrested at the intersection of County Road 21 and Franklin Trail for a Rice County felony warrant for failure to appear for second-degree assault dangerous weapon and domestic assault, inflict harm.