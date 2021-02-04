The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 26 to Feb. 2. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Burglary
Jan. 31: Report of a burglary at a residence in the 17000 block of Wilderness Trail. Residents left their garage door open overnight and found their service door propped open the next morning. Cash was missing from a drawer near the open door. Approximately $980 worth of items stolen in total. No suspects.
Disturbance
Jan. 26: Individual excluded from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel for odd behavior including undressing and walking the hotel hallways.
Drugs
Jan. 26: Report of a noise complaint. Police located a 43-year-old Lakeville man with a Dakota County warrant for second0degree burglary and a Chisago County warrant for ignition interlock violation. He was arrested for the outstanding warrants, fifth degree possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Escape from custody
Jan. 29: Officers dispatched to report of a male and female subject fighting on a residential street. Police heard one of the subjects say their vehicle was stolen. They fled when police approached them. They drove into the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, exited their vehicle and ran into the woods. They were located by the Shakopee Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The male, 24, was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle and a felony warrant.
Recovered Motor Vehicle
Jan. 27: While driving through the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel parking lot an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle and found it was stolen. Police located the two subjects who arrived in the vehicle and found a large amount of suspected narcotics. A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fifth-degree possession of meth. The other subject, a 34-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested for third-degree possession of meth, a Benton County warrant for failure to register and an Anoka County warrant for theft of a motor vehicle.
Theft
Jan. 26: Report of theft of a catalytic converter with an approximate value of $1,300 from a vehicle while parked at a business in the 16000 block of Franklin Trail.
Jan. 31: Reported theft of a TITO ticket worth $950. Subject was contacted by an officer and agreed to pay full restitution.
Feb. 1: Theft of a catalytic converter valued at $500 from a vehicle in the 17000 block of Adelmann Street.
Warrant
Jan. 29: Report of two subjects acting strangely in a business parking lot on Highway 13. Officers confronted the subjects, one of whom had outstanding warrants and gave the officers a fake name. The 28-year-old Prior Lake man said he had a medical emergency and an ambulance was called. While the ambulance was in motion, he attempted to jump out of it. Subject arrested for outstanding warrants and cited for giving a false name to a peace officer.