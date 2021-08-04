The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 1-8. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ACCIDENT July 1: Officers received reports of an accident with a Savage police squad unit and another vehicle at the intersection Wildwood Circle and Woodside Road. A citation was issued to the other driver.
July 8: Officers received reports of an accident involving a 72-year-old Prior Lake man who was behind a 52-year-old Prior Lake woman turning from Fountain Hills onto Northbound Eagle Creek. The man rear ended the other vehicle.
July 8: Officers received reports of an accident involving a 17-year-old Savage girl who collided with a 37-year-old Lakeville woman at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Revere Way.
ASSAULT
July 4: An 18-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested on two counts of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3000 block of Brewer Drive.
DRUGS
July 1: Officers cited a 25-year-old Minneapolis man for drug paraphernalia and trespass at Mystic Lake Casino.
July 3: A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino for obstructing the legal process, false name, drug paraphernalia and a felony DOC warrant for release violation.
July 7: A 40-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of THC and possession of ammunition for two firearms on the 2000 block of South Shore Drive.
July 8: Mystic Lake security turned in suspected narcotics to officers at Mystic Lake Casino.
DWI July 1: A 46-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for second degree DWI at Kwik Trip Fish Point. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.08 or more.
July 2: A 46-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on County Road 83 and Valley View Road. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.10.
FRAUD July 8: A 20-year-old Afton woman was arrested on a felony warrant out of Ramsey County for check forgery at Mystic Lake Hotel.
THEFT July 2: Officers received reports of theft of a catalytic converter off of a vehicle on the 5000 block of Frost Point Circle. Cost to replace is $4,000.
July 3: Officers received reports of theft of various items including a vehicle key from an unlocked vehicle on the 2000 block of Dakota Trail N and Prairiegrass Drive. Total value of items approximately $145.
July 6: Officers received a report of theft of a paddleboard valued at $1,500 at Sand Point Beach.
July 6: Officers received a report of the theft of a single license plate off of a vehicle at Monnen’s Lumber Supply on the 1000 block of Main Avenue.
July 7: Officers received a report of theft of a smartwatch valued at $300 at Island View Park.