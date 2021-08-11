The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 9-15. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ACCIDENTSJuly 14: Officers received reports of an accident involving a 16-year-old Prior Lake boy (Driver 1) who was in the outside lane. A 21-year-old Brooklyn Park man (Driver 2) was in the inside lane entering the roundabout at County Road 21 and Highway 13 to continue Eastbound on 21. Driver 1 drifted into the inside lane striking the vehicle of Driver 2.
July 15: Officers received reports of an accident involving a 17-year-old Prior Lake girl who was driving Eastbound on Stonecrest Path NW across County Highway 83 with the oncoming vehicle of an 88-year-old Burnsville woman approaching on CH 83 causing a collision at the intersection.
July 15: Officers received reports of an accident involving an 89-year-old Prior Lake man who collided with a 63-year-old woman in the parking lot of Lunds & Byerlys. No injuries were reported.
DRUGSJuly 10: A 19-year-old Saint Peter woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino for felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and a warrant out of Ramsey County for fifth-degree possession.
July 15: Officers received a report of individuals using marijuana in a room of Mystic Lake Hotel. Suspect gave officers a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. No citation was issued.
DWIJuly 11: A 25-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for first-degree DWI. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 13. He was also arrested for Limited License Violation, and Ignition Interlock Violation at the intersection of Hawk Ridge Road and Northwood Road.
July 14: A 27-year-old Eden Prairie man was cited for fourth-degree DWI and open bottle. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.08 or more.
THEFTJuly 9: Officers received a report of a theft of three metal flower decorations valued at $180 on the 5000 block of Summer Street.
July 9: Officers received a report of theft from a bank account on the 1000 block of Lori Road. Referred to other agency where crime occurred.
July 9: A 24-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of meth, mail theft, receiving stolen property, possession of stolen checks and theft on the 4000 block of Embassy Circle.
July 9: Officers received a report of mail theft valued at $40 on the 3000 block of Raspberry Ridge Road NW.
July 9: Officers received a report of mail theft valued at $500 on the 15000 block of Jeffers Pass NW.
July 9: Officers received four reports of mail theft on Bluebird Trail, Wild Ridge, Cougar Path and Embassy Circle. The mail was recovered and the suspect was arrested.
July 11: Officers received a reported of cell phone theft valued at $850 at Mystic Lake Casino.
July 12: Officers received a report of package theft delivered on July 3 valued at $15 on the 3000 block Wild Horse Pass.
July 13: Officers received a report of a gas drive-off worth $53.59 of fuel at Dakota Convenience 2.