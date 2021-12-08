The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 9 - Nov. 23. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
OBSTRUCTING
Nov. 9: A 29 year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for Obstruction, Trespass, Fleeing and Disorderly Conduct at Mystic Lake Hotel.
THEFT
Nov. 9: A theft of catalytic converters from motor vehicles valued at $1,500 was reported at Accelerated Auto on the 5000 block of Granite Court.
Nov. 10: Police received a theft report of $40 and two credit cards from a vehicle at Little Six Casino.
Nov. 12: Police received a theft report of a gas drive off worth $50 of fuel at Kwik Trip Fish Point on the 16000 block of Fish Point Road.
Nov. 14: A 28 year-old St. Cloud man was cited for theft at Mystic Lake Casino.
DRUGS
Nov. 11: A 35 year-old Saint Paul man was arrested at Dakota Convenience 1 for a fifth-degree felony of Possession of Methamphetamine and a misdemeanor warrant out of Scott County.
Nov. 11: Security found drug paraphernalia at Mystic Lake Casino.
Nov. 12: A 20 year-old Savage man was cited for Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana on the 2000 block of Shoreline Blvd.
Nov. 13: Police received a report of possible narcotics located on gaming floor of Mystic Lake Casino. Possible unidentified suspect departed property, possible narcotics destroyed.
Nov. 15: A 32 year-old New Brighton woman was arrested for Felony Possession of Stolen Property and fifth-degree felony Possession of Methamphetamine at Mystic Lake Casino.
ASSAULT
Nov. 11: A 37 year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for Domestic Assault — Bodily Harm and Domestic Assault — Cause Fear on the 14000 block of Shore Lane.
DWI
Nov. 12: A 25 year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for second-degree DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more at Mystic Lake Casino.
ACCIDENT
Nov. 13: Police responded to a two vehicle collision at Highway 13 and Panama Avenue involving a Prior Lake man and a Jordan woman. No injuries were reported.