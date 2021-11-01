The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 12-19. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DRUGS
Oct. 12: A 27 year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested at the intersection Mystic Lake Drive and Dakotah Parkway for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, possession of a firearm by ineligible person and trespass.
Oct. 18: Officers were dispatched for a suspected drug overdose at Mystic Lake Hotel. Subject was transported to the hospital.
Oct. 19: A 33 year-old Hopkins man was arrested for receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia at Little Six Casino.
THEFT
Oct. 13: Theft of scrap metal was reported in progress at Metro Air on Welcome Avenue. Items were returned, no charges requested.
Oct. 18: Reported theft of several tools from a truck bed, valued at $1,300, at the 15000 block of Franklin Trail.
ACCIDENT
Oct. 12: Officers received reports of an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman involved in a crash with a 59-year-old Eden Prairie woman at the roundabout at Eagle Creek and Arcadia avenues. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 13: Officers assisted Minnesota State Patrol with a four-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 13 and Green Oaks Trail.
Oct. 14: Officers received a report of an accident at Prior Lake High School. Prior Lake officers were not dispatched to this call. It occurred and was handled by Savage police. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 14: Officers received a report of a motor vehicle and bicycle accident with no injuries at Memorial Park. No vehicle or driver information provided.
Oct. 14: Officers received a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at the intersection of Duluth Avenue and Anna Trail. Both drivers declined police assistance.
Oct. 15: Officers received reports of an accident involving a 23-year-old Prior Lake woman and a 38-year-old Eden Prairie man at the intersection of Candy Cove Trail and 160th Street.
Oct. 16: Officers received a report of a vehicle striking a sign at the intersection of Colorado Street and Aracdia Avenue. No injuries were reported.
WARRANT
Oct. 13: A 40 year-old Rochester man was arrested for a felony warrant out of Dakota County on the 3000 block of Station Place.
Oct. 14: A 38 year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a felony Hennepin County warrant for theft at Little Six Casino.
ASSAULT
Oct. 15: A 15 year-old Prior Lake girl was arrested for second-degree assault and domestic assault/fear.