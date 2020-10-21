The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 13-20. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Burglary
Oct. 17: A 30-year-old Savage man was arrested for motor vehicle theft, simple robbery, third-degree burglary, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, motor vehicle tampering and two counts of hit and run-driver fails to stop. Police say the man was involved in a hit and run accident in Prior Lake and fled the scene. He entered a resident’s backyard in the 2000 block of Flandreau Trail and attempted to gain entry into a home. He stole a pedal bike from the homeowner’s garage and rode it to a convenience store on Mystic Lake Drive where he stole a vehicle from an individual filling their car with gas. He then drove the stolen vehicle to Mystic Lake Casino where he attempted to pull into a parking stall and hit another car while reversing. He left the scene of the crash and drove to Carver County where he dumped the vehicle into a swamp. The man was hospitalized after being arrested and transported to jail upon his release. Law enforcement suspects the individual was under the influence of drugs.
Drugs
Oct. 14: A baggie fell out of a man’s pocket as he was walking through the gaming floor of Mystic Lake Casino. Officers found the baggie to contain meth and an unknown substance. The report was sent to the county prosecutor’s office for review of a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 17: A 27-year-old Burnsville man was pulled over after an officer observed him making several traffic violations. The officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The man turned over a small amount of marijuana and admitted there was a gun in the car. He was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, driving after suspension and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Property damage
Oct. 13: A house in the 2000 block of Knollridge Drive was hit with eggs and yogurt. No significant damage. The caller wanted the information documented.
Theft
Oct. 13: A man parked his car in the parking lot of Mystic Lake Casino and walked away from it. He had accidentally hit the button on his key fob to open the trunk or the trunk wasn’t latched properly and video surveillance showed the trunk opening approximately 30 minutes after he exited his vehicle. Later on, a passing vehicle stopped and a suspect took a hookah, a Minnesota Wild jersey and a Kevin Garnett NBA jersey from the trunk.
Oct. 14: Reported theft of two political signs overnight, valued at $20, from the 3000 block of Spring Lake road.
Weapons
Oct. 14: Officers received a report of a person discharging a gun inside of a residence. The round went through an adjoining wall into another occupied residence. Reports are being sent into the county attorney’s office for a possible charge of reckless discharge.