The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 20 to Nov. 3. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Assault
Oct. 28: A 32-year-old was cited for fifth-degree assault–intent to inflict harm at Mystic Lake Casino after he lunged across a blackjack table and punched a man in the neck.
Burglary
Oct. 27: A home was burglarized between 5 and 10 p.m. The suspect took checks, medications, identification and jewelry from the property. The case is still active.
Drugs
Oct. 27: Police responded to the report of a man smoking a substance off of tinfoil in a vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino. Officers spoke to the man, who admitted to smoking narcotics. They searched the man and his vehicle but did not find any other items of evidentiary value. Suspect was given a 72-hour trespass by casino security and released.
Oct. 31: Police responded to the report of two people snorting a substance in the Mystic Lake Casino parking ramp stairs. Contact was made and the individuals said they were snorting Tylenol. Officers tested the crumpled one dollar bill they stated they used to snort the substance. It did not come back positive for any illegal substance. The individuals were asked to leave the property.
Fire
Oct. 30: Law enforcement responded to reports of a vehicle fire. A greenhouse work vehicle in the 1600 block of 170th Street caught on fire under the hood from a faulty electrical plug. The fire department responded and extinguished the fire.
Recovered motor vehicle
Oct. 20: Police identified a suspicious vehicle that looked to have fraudulent registration driving around a hotel parking lot. The vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Minneapolis. Law enforcement located the driver and found numerous hypodermic needles. The driver was transported to Scott County Jail. A second individual involved was located in a hotel room and a small baggie with suspected methamphetamine was located. The parties are facing charges of receiving stolen property, fifth-degree drug possession, introducing contraband into a jail and possession of hypodermic needles.
Theft
Oct. 22: A check was stolen from a mailbox in the 15000 block of Bobcat Circuit. The victim was contacted by another police department who stated the check was recovered from a stolen vehicle.
Oct. 22: Theft of a $626.86 slot machine ticket. Law enforcement is attempting to contact the suspect.
Oct. 24: An individual reported that an unknown person entered their car while they were sleeping in it. The unidentified man sat in the front seat, shut the car off and asked the vehicle owner for his address. He got out of the car and left. Later that afternoon the reporting person said he could not find his debit card in his car and found an $11 charge had been made at Kwik Trip. Police were unable to locate the suspect.