The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 22-29. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Drugs
Sept. 23: Mystic Lake Casino Security called police for support with individual who showed indications of an altered mental status. Police located the individual in a vehicle which had narcotics inside in plain view. Officers searched the vehicle and arrested a 23-year-old St. Paul man for fifth-degree possession of drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; one felony warrant from Hennepin County and three from Ramsey County. A 27-year-old Falcon Heights man was arrested for receiving stolen property and possession of shoplifting gear. Sept. 23: An SMSC conservation officer was dispatched to a suspicious party in the area of County Road 82 and Ryan Road. The officer made contact with a 25-year-old Prior Lake man who then fled on foot. Police located the suspect. During a search officers located drug paraphernalia, which the man was charged for as well as fleeing a police officer. Sept. 24: Officers responded to a report of domestic violence at Mystic Lake Hotel. Officers located a man and woman and found evidence of drug use. Both were asked to leave the property by casino security. The man is faces charges of fifth-degree drug possession, possession of brass knuckles, possession of a small amount of marijuana and the woman faces charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
DWI
Sept. 26: Officers were dispatched to a liquor store in the 14100 block of Commerce Avenue where a vehicle was driven into the building causing damage. People at the scene stated that the driver appeared intoxicated and took down his license plate. Officers located and pulled over the vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old Savage man. He showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving while impaired.
Property Damage
Sept. 26: A caller reported kids had stolen political signs from their yard in the 3000 block of Bobcat Trail and replaced them with signs of their choosing. The caller also reported the kids had broken their doorbell.
Recovered motor vehicle
Sept. 22: An officer saw a vehicle driving around the 15000 block of Wilderness Ridge Road then observed the vehicle park in an odd driveway. The officer managed to contact the owners of the property who reported they did not know who owned the vehicle. The officer checked the vehicle and found it had been reported stolen. Police were able to locate one of the two suspects who exited the vehicle. She was jailed for receiving stolen property.
Theft
Sept. 23: Caller reported their vehicle, which was parked at an apartment complex on McKenna Road, was rummaged through during the night. The individual stole eight pairs of shoes and $20 cash. Sept. 23: A $1,000 bike was stolen overnight from a detached garage on McKenna Street.