A 6-month-old black Labrador retriever puppy was rescued by Prior Lake Police and Fire Department from a culvert on June 29 near the County Road 21 and 170th Street intersection.
Prior Lake police officers received a report of two puppies that were spotted running lose at 7:55 p.m. near Buckingham Disposal. One of the puppies managed to get trapped inside the culvert pipe and was unable to escape on its own.
“I don’t know how the dog got in there. It must have squeezed itself in and didn’t want to squeeze itself out,” Cmdr. Brad Cragoe said. “4Paws, who is our animal control, came out and were able to locate the owner.”
Scott Hutnik, owner of 4Paws Animal Control, said the jaws of life had to be used to rescue the puppy — who was scared and barking — from behind the metal bars.
“The puppy was fine, he was just on the other side of the grate and the jaws of life cut one of the bars out and the puppy jumped right through and ran right into the arms of the owner,” said Hutnik. “They all just walked back home and they were perfectly fine.”
Cragoe said it’s unusual to get calls for dogs stuck in storm drains but it does happen on occasion.
“It’s normally ducks that fall into the sewer. It’s kind of rare to get a call for dogs, we get a bunch of duck calls in summer when the ducklings are really small,” said Cragoe. “Other animal calls we receive are deer that get caught on ice during the winter.”
The two puppies were returned to their owner after the incident unharmed.