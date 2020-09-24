The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 8-22. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Disturbance
Sept. 9: An individual walked away from a slot machine at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and thought they should be able to return and play it, but when they came back someone else was using the machine. The parties got into an altercation and one person kicked the other. The second person kicked back and the primary aggressor was given a citation for disorderly conduct.
Drugs
Sept. 10: Police received a report of a drug transaction in the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel parking lot. Several of the parties left before officers arrived. One person admitted to purchasing a small bag of marijuana and handed it over to officers. Officers searched the individual, found nothing else of interest and destroyed the marijuana. The parties were warned and the casino excluded them.
Sept. 15: A lost wallet was turned in at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. In the wallet was suspected narcotics. Police spoke with the owner, who claimed they had no idea how the drugs got into the wallet and that someone must have planted them. The officer sent the case to the county attorney’s office for a charge of gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 17: Someone called and reported possible drug activity in the parking lot of Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. Officers located the vehicle and talked with the occupants. One of the parties admitted to having marijuana. Officers searched the vehicle and located more paraphernalia — prescription pills and a hypodermic needle. One of the parties was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and a Washington County warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Fraud
Sept. 8: The complainant received a call from someone who told him his bank account showed a $5,000 withdrawal and the only way to fix it was to give the individual $5,000 worth of gift card information. The officer advised the complainant that it was a scam phone call and not to buy the gift cards. He was also advised to contact his bank and see if there was any fraudulent activity. No loss was reported.
Sept. 18: An individual tried to call in a fake prescription at a pharmacy on Mystic Lake Drive. There were some indications that tipped off the pharmacist that there was something wrong with the prescription. The pharmacist confronted the parties when they arrived to pick it up and they left before the police arrived.
Obstructing
Sept. 9: A homeowner reported someone had walked through their backyard in the 3000 block of Bobcat Trail and tried to open their back door. Officers located the adult male and while talking with him the individual tried to run from police. He was caught and arrested for fleeing a peace officer on foot and for a felony DOC warrant.
Warrant
Sept. 10: Officers received a report of a male arriving at a property in the 15000 block of Mystic Lake Drive he was excluded from. Officers arrived on scene, identified the person and found he had two active warrants. The subject was arrested for an Anoka County warrant for simple robbery and a DOC warrant for third-degree burglary. He was transported to jail.
Recovered motor vehicle
Sept. 12: Police received reports of suspicious activity in the parking lot of Mystic Lake Casino. It appeared someone was attempting to take license plates off of a vehicle in an attempt to switch plates. The male stated he had purchased the vehicle. Officers checked and found the vehicle had been stolen from Mankato. He was arrested for possession of stolen property.
Road hazard
Sept. 19: A caller reported empty boxes in a ditch and contacted the individuals whose names were on the boxes. Officers found the boxes had been stolen off the porches of homes in Savage.
Theft
Sept. 21: A homemade trailer, valued at $2,500, was stolen from the parking lot of a senior apartment complex. There are no suspects.
Traffic
Sept. 25: A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle and talked with the driver, a 28-year-old Brooklyn Park man, who showed signs of intoxication. He refused to take a breath test. He was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and driving after revocation.