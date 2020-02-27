Prior Lake residents lost almost $50,000 to phone scams and mail thefts in 2019, according to a Monday news release from the city.
Police recorded over 250 reports of fraudulent calls and 75 reports of mail and package thefts. About half of the mail thefts were reported on a single day in March.
While residents across the city were targeted by scam calls, the majority of mail and package thefts occurred in the Spring Lake Estates and Wilds neighborhoods.
Mail thieves look for mailboxes with the flag up for outgoing mail. Police advise residents to drop outgoing mail at the post office instead.
The release came after a report earlier this year that a 91-year-old Prior Lake resident was swindled out of $10,000 after he received a fraudulent phone call.
"It's such a common thing nowadays with people calling up," Prior Lake Cmdr. Brad Cragoe said of the calls. "I even get them."
The press release notes scammers' most frequent tactic is to get residents to purchase a gift card and send them the card number and PIN. The numbers give scammers immediate access to the money on the card.
Scammers commonly encourage people to buy these gift cards by claiming to be from the "Social Security Department" or the IRS or saying they have a loved one in trouble.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, gift cards from Amazon, Ebay, Google Play, iTunes, Steam and MoneyPak top the list of cards used in such scams. The agency has a list on their website of numbers for each of the card providers and instructions for what to do in case of a scam.
Prior Lake advised residents to hang up immediately if they believe they have received a scam call and report it to the police.