An Sunday morning burglary of D Copperfield Jeweler resulted in the loss of an estimated $60,000 in merchandise, according to Prior Lake Police.
The store, a staple in downtown business for more than 24 years, is in the final weeks of its going-out-of-business sale. Owner LuAnn Reichow said she was getting ready to come into work when her husband, Michael, took a call and told her what happened.
"You feel violated, and you're devastated," Reichow said. "Your heart sinks."
A resident called the police department around 8:13 a.m. Sunday morning about a potential burglary after they saw broken glass outside the building on the corner of Main and Hastings avenues.
Police found a broken window and other signs of burglary but no suspects. Investigators said they're still working to review security system footage from that morning.
Police said they don't believed to be connected to an attempted smash-and-grab theft at the Sam's Club in Shakopee the same morning.
It's at least the second time the jeweler has been hit by thieves. In October 2008, two people stole 52 pieces valued at $20,000 from the store. A 43-year-old woman and 46-year-old man later pleaded guilty to the burglary.
Reichow said there was no reason to think the store would get burglarized again.
"I feel complete gratitude to all our loyal customers for all of their warm thoughts and concern for us," Reichow said. "That helped me get through it."
The couple announced they'd be closing the jewelry store and retiring in November after more than 24 years in downtown and 40 years in the jewelry business. Following the announcement, customers and shoppers filled the store for the final sale and to support the couple.
Reichow said the couple still plans to retire and enjoy more time with their family.
"This doesn’t change anything," she said. "It just hurts."