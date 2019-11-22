Prior Lake Police Chief Steve Frazer has selected former Prior Lake resident Liam Duggan as the department’s second commander.
Duggan, who was sworn in during the Prior Lake City Council meeting Monday, will serve as the head of the department’s investigative and administrative units.
“I’m just so excited and humbled to be here,” Duggan said.
“I love this city and the people I have met over the years and the shops I’ve been in,” he added. “To now be a real partner in that, I’m just real excited.”
Duggan was selected from a 19-applicant pool to share the department’s day-to-day management with Cmdr. Brad Cragoe.
Since February, Cragoe has had the task of “watching both sides of the house with operations and investigations,” Frazer said in September. The chief said Cragoe has done an “awesome job,” but there’s only so much one person can handle.
Duggan will now be in charge of overseeing the civilian staff, office budget and fleet maintenance, and the investigative team. He said he was excited for the ability to help shape the department.
“I enjoy a really good atmosphere, and I’m at a point in my career — what is it, 23 years now — where I have such a passion to help set or be part of setting the roadmap for success for the future,” Duggan said. “I always want to leave this profession much better than when I came.”
Duggan is a board member of the Advisors for the National Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Association and works as the Director of Training and Development for the state’s SWAT association.
He started his career in law enforcement as a community service officer in Richfield in 1996. A year later he was hired by Burnsville Police, where he worked as an undercover and vice officer.
Duggan and his family moved to Prior Lake during his time with the Burnsville department. When he was hired by the St. Paul Police Department in 2011 as an investigator, his family relocated to Cottage Grove to be closer to relatives.
“He’s a very talented law enforcement officer,” Frazer said. “He’s going to do well here.”