In place of the annual Night to Unite event the City of Prior Lake hosted the first Day to Unite, a city-wide scavenger hunt aimed at celebrating and strengthening partnerships within the community and area public safety agencies.
From 9 a.m. to noon, community members participated in the scavenger hunt by following clues to specific locations to collect stickers. Those who collected all eight stickers were entered into a raffle for a local gift card pack valued at over $200.
The event was a way for the community to engage families and children with local agencies such as the Prior Lake Police Department, public works, parks and recreation, fire department and more, said Prior Lake Police Chief Steve Frazer.
"It's a very good opportunity to engage on whatever the discussion becomes,” Frazer said. "As we all know there's a lot going on in the world right now both related directly to law enforcement and how some in the community would like to see us police them.
“It's a good opportunity to learn from that, to talk about those things and it's also a great opportunity to reinforce some of the common sense trends — we see safety things, we see accidents driving, how to stay safe, how to not be a victim of a crime. It's a really good opportunity to touch on all of those things and we didn't want to miss that annual opportunity completely."
Throughout the event participants could donate various items to Southern Valley Alliance, which provides services and support for victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver County.
“Today we were looking for a lot of books, children's toys, cleaning supplies like sanitation wipes, we are always needing diapers, feminine products, shampoo and conditioner,” said Katie Schaumann, Southern Valley Alliance Community Engagement Coordinator.
Other ways to help the alliance include volunteering to be a crisis hotline or event volunteer and spreading the word about the services offered by the organization, she said. More information can be found at svamn.org.