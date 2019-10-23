The Scott County Sheriff and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have issued a missing person alert for a Credit River Township man who's been missing from his home near Prior Lake since Sunday.
Daniel Joseph Bade, 48, was last seen wearing a charcoal gray sweatshirt and blue jeans and driving a white Toyota Rav-4. Bade is described as a white man with brown hair and green eyes and standing approximately 5-foot-8.
According to a release by the Sheriff's Office, the search for the man is urgent because of Bade's preexisting health issues.
The release notes that Bade is known to frequent casinos, hotels, motels and Dresser, Wisconsin.
Anyone with information on Bade's location or disappearance is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.