A 17-year-old juvenile male from Burnsville is in custody after a road rage incident led to an assault at a Prior Lake residence Monday night.
According to Prior Lake Police, the Scott County Attorney's office is considering charges of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon against the 17-year-old and reviewing whether a 42-year-old Savage man will also face charges.
Police responded to reports of an assault in progress at a home in the 14000 block of Aspen Avenue at 9:50 p.m. Police said both the juvenile and Savage man were fighting with weapons, the juvenile allegedly with a knife and the man with a club-like object.
The Savage man was transported to the hospital with a cut to his side and arm. He is expected to be released some time this week.
Police said the confrontation began when the Savage man followed the juvenile to a Prior Lake residence after an earlier road rage incident.