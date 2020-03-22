Crews were on-scene at a Prior Lake home after a fire broke out Sunday evening.
Firefighters from Prior Lake, Savage, Shakopee and Mdewakanton Public Safety responded to the home on Edinborough Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to law enforcement dispatch communications.
Firefighters on-scene reported "heavy fire“ but said the home's occupants were evacuated, per the scanner. An adult male and infant were being checked for smoke inhalation.
While batting the flames, Savage fire crews were called elsewhere when a hot tub lit fire at a home in the 13000 block of Hillsboro Avenue.
