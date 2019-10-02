A St. Charles woman died Tuesday afternoon after her car traveled through a guard rail on Eagle Creek Avenue, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said they suspect the driver, 56-year-old Monica Ann Hill, may have suffered a medical emergency before losing control of the vehicle.
Deputies responded at 3:53 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash near Pheasant Ridge Road off of Eagle Creek in Credit River Township, according to a press release.
Hill was traveling westbound on Eagle Creek Avenue when she crossed the median and drove into a ditch, hitting several trees. Hill, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “We are also thankful that nobody else was injured in this incident.”
The Prior Lake Fire Department, Allina Ambulance Service, Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Officer assisted at the scene. The sheriff's office and State Patrol are still investigating the crash.