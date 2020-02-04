A district judge sentenced Michael Plante, 36, to probation and community service on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge Monday.
Judge Christian Wilton sentenced the former Prior Lake city manager to two years of supervised probation, 50 hours of community work service and six days of sentence to service.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections website describes the sentence-to-service program as an alternative that "puts nonviolent offenders to work on community improvement projects."
The sentence also included three days of local confinement to the Scott County Jail, for which Plante was given credit for time served. Part of Plante's probation includes completion of a domestic abuse counseling treatment program.
Plante pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor domestic assault charge in November. A remaining misdemeanor and felony charge for domestic assault and strangulation were dismissed on Monday.
The Scott County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Plante in August. The case was later transferred to the Carver County Attorney’s Office to avoid a conflict of interest.
Plante was fired by the Prior Lake City Council later that month.