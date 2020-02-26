A Lester Prairie man faces felony robbery and misdemeanor theft charges after police said he stole a $127 slot machine ticket from a 71-year-old woman at Mystic Lake Casino.
Cameron Bolf, 19, was arrested on Feb. 18 after Prior Lake Police responded to a report of suspected robbery. Security officers said they apprehended Bolf as he ran from a slot machine, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said Bolf told them he went to the casino with plans to steal and figured he needed the money more for bills because of a gambling problem.
Bolf said he stole from one person, then approached a 71-year-old woman and pushed the cash-out button on her machine, grabbing the ticket and running away.
The victim told police she was unable to chase Bolf because her walker was in the way. Investigators said Bolf used the ticket in another machine and won an additional $242.
Bolf posted a non-cash bail and was released from Scott County Jail on Tuesday with a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 28.