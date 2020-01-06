A 21-year-old Prior Lake man pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide following the 2018 death of a Burnsville woman, according to a press release by the Dakota County Attorney's office.
Investigators said James Robert Lapsley collided with a sound barrier wall on Interstate 35 West near County Road 42 on May 26, 2018. The passenger, 19-year-old Kayli Thompson of Burnsville, died from her injuries at the scene. She was Lapsley's girlfriend.
The county's release states that when officers arrived at the scene of the crash they found Lapsley standing outside of the vehicle with bloodshot and glassy eyes and slurred speech. A sample of Lapsley's blood later tested positive for THC.
Lapsley pleaded guilty on Monday and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison or a $20,000 fine at his sentencing before Judge Shawn Moynihan on Feb. 24.
A witness said he had seen Lapsley's vehicle driving erratically and hitting the median barrier at least twice. A reconstruction of the accident later estimated Lapsley had been driving at about 83 mph when he crashed.
"We are pleased this individual has taken responsibility for this tragic crime which claimed a life in our community," Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement Monday.