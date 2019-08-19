A Prior Lake man was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Spring Lake Township late Saturday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 5:43 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the intersection of Highway 13 and 220th Street. The report states John Patrick Mullenmeister, 66, of Prior Lake was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when the driver of a Ford F150 failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.
A helicopter airlifted Mullenmeister to Hennepin Healthcare.
After hitting Mullenmeister's Kia, the Ford F150 reportedly rolled several times over a Chevy Tahoe that was stopped on the westbound side of 220th Street. The driver of the Tahoe was uninjured.
The Ford F150 contained five passengers, including three children from Chanhassen. The children were uninjured, though both the driver and an adult passenger were treated at local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.
The report states road conditions were dry and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office, New Prague Fire, Allina Health EMS and LifeLink III at the scene.