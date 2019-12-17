Prior Lake Police Chief Steve Frazer was in Ramsey County last week testifying in the case against a Washington County deputy who fatally shot a Lake Elmo man in 2018.
In July a grand jury indicted Brian Krook, 31, on a charge of second-degree manslaughter for shooting Benjamin Evans, 23. Krook was part of a law enforcement response to a 911 call about a suicidal man in a Lake Elmo intersection and pleaded not guilty at a hearing later in July.
The case is being handled by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office to avoid a conflict of interest and is scheduled for trial in March. Frazer was called by a Ramsey County Attorney to review the case in December when he was chief deputy of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
Frazer on Dec. 9 told the attorney he thought Krook's actions were justified and reasonable, according to the Star Tribune and Pioneer Press.
Ramsey County attorneys didn't present Frazer's opinion to the grand jury before the indictment, a move Krook's attorney is arguing is grounds for dismissal.
Sherburne County District Judge Mary Yunker could rule on the motion to dismiss in the coming weeks.