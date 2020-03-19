More than $90,000 in jewelry was reported stolen this week from a residence in Prior Lake, police said.
The theft included a Cartier watch, a bracelet and a ring from a home in the 15200 block of Howard Lake Road on March 15, according to Prior Lake Police. The owner said the jewelry was last seen March 13.
Officers responding that evening said they found no evidence of forced entry into the home. The owner reported that only three people had access to the residence and told officers that there’s “no way anyone who had access to the home would have done this,” according to the police report.
The owner said that the estimated value of the Cartier watch was between $40,000 and $50,000, the bracelet was valued between $30,000 and $40,000, and the ring was valued at $2,000.
Police said that there were no witnesses or surveillance videos from the scene and that they’ll continue to follow leads online to see if the jewelry shows up in online marketplaces.