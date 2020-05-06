The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 28 to May 5. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
May 2: Police responded to a call of a single-car accident at the roundabout on Dakotah Parkway and Mystic Lake Boulevard. The car had entered a ditch, hit several trees and then rolled on to its side. Officers were unable to locate the driver or passenger at the scene. The following day officers made contact with the owner, who said he had been the passenger and suffered a minor head injury but didn't want medical attention.
HARASSMENT
April 29: The Scott County Attorney's Office is considering a misdemeanor harassment restraining order violation charge against a 28-year-old man from California.
MEDICAL
April 29: Police responded to a call in the 3600 block of Pointe Pass about an 80-year-old man who was severely dehydrated. The man had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining at home. The patient was transported by Allina Ambulance to a hospital, and police had no contact with the patient.
April 30: Police responded to a call at McKenna Crossing of a 68-year-old woman with a cough and difficulty breathing. The patient was transported by Allina Ambulance to a hospital. Police had no contact with the woman.
May 1: Police responded to a call in the 2600 block of Waterfall Way of a 67-year-old woman with a possible stroke. Police were informed that the woman had likely been suffering from COVID-19 for several days. The woman was transported by Allina Ambulance to a hospital. Police had no contact with the patient.
May 5: Police responded to a call at the Pike Lake Marsh Apartments of a 22-year-old man with a fever, shortness of breath, vomiting and inability to taste. The man was transported by Allina Ambulance to a hospital. Police had no contact with the patient.
THEFT
April 28: Someone reported the theft of a car dolly valued at $900 from a residential garage in the 16800 block of Toronto Avenue.
May 1: A Prior Lake man reported a theft by swindle after he sent $1,190 in gift cards to a group purporting to be a loan company in Florida. After transferring the money, the man realized he had been scammed.