A 38-year-old Prior Lake man died Saturday evening following a one vehicle snowmobile accident in Pequot Lakes about 20 miles north of Brainerd, police said.
Andrew Novak was snowmobiling with another man on a southbound section of the Paul Bunyan Trail when his vehicle left the trail and crashed into a tree, according to a Pequot Lakes Police Department news release.
The second man pulled his snowmobile over, called 911 and began administering CPR. Emergency responders arrived at around 8 p.m. and continued CPR but were unable to revive Novak.
The accident is still under investigation, the department said.