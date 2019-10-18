No one was injured after a man sped away from a state trooper and hit a curb in a Prior Lake neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 16, according to the Minnesota State Patrol and Prior Lake Police.
The trooper cited a 23-year-old Burnsville man for careless driving and lapses on registration and insurance, patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said.
The driver initially passed another vehicle in a turning lane on Highway 13 that afternoon and sped off into the neighborhood near Lakefront Park before a trooper nearby could catch up with him, according to the incident report.
Prior Lake Cmdr. Brad Cragoe said the driver crashed into a curb and damaged the wheels, so all of the occupants left it. The trooper found two passengers walking away on Ridgemont and released them without citations, according to the incident report.