Family and friends filled the Prior Lake City Council chambers Monday to celebrate the swearing in of Prior Lake's two newest police officers, Joshua Ritter and Amanda Ley.
"These are really a couple of our youngest, brightest coming back home to serve," Police Chief Steve Frazer said. "That is really, really exciting and admirable."
Frazer said the new officers rose to the top of the list of candidates after about four months of physical and psychological evaluations and background checks.
Ritter is a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army National Guard, according to the city. Following his graduation from Prior Lake High School, he pursued a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice at the University of St. Thomas.
"I'm excited to get working for the city of Prior Lake; it's something I've wanted to do for a long time," Ritter said.
Ley, a first time peace officer, recently graduated from Mankato State University with a bachelor of science in Law Enforcement.
"I'm excited and honored to get to work for the city of Prior Lake, and I can't wait to talk with you guys," Ley said.