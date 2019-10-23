The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday evening a missing Credit River Township man was found dead.
Daniel Joseph Bade, 48, was found dead in Bloomington, the sheriff's office posted on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities do not suspect his death to be suspicious.
"We send our sincere condolences to Daniel's family & friends during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said.
Bade had been missing from his home near Prior Lake since Sunday.
According to a release by the sheriff's office, the search for the man was urgent because of Bade's preexisting health issues.
The release notes that Bade was known to frequent casinos, hotels, motels and Dresser, Wisconsin.