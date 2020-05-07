A Prior Lake man died in Champlin after an accident with a skid-steer loader, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced this week.
Jason Alan Miller, 43, died by asphyxiation early April 26, according to the examiner.
Champlin Police said Miller's sister called them after Miller had been working in the area clearing brush the previous afternoon, local outlet Press & News reported. Police found the loader had tipped on an incline and pinned Miller inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A boat procession and toast honoring Miller is planned for Saturday, May 9, at 3 p.m. in Prior Lake's Grainwood Bay, the Prior Lake Association announced this week. Miller's parents can't have a traditional gathering because of COVID-19, according to the association.