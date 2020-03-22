A home in the 15200 block of Edinborough Avenue Northeast is a "total loss" after a Sunday evening fire engulfed the home, according to Prior Lake Fire Chief Rick Steinhaus.
Three people, including an infant, who were at the home during the fire were evaluated by Allina Health EMS for smoke inhalation but were not transported to the hospital. The fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters from Prior Lake, Savage, Shakopee and Mdewakanton Public Safety, and Allina Health EMS and Prior Lake Police responded to the home on Edinborough Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Steinhaus. Firefighters on-scene reported "heavy fire“ per the scanner.
“It was wind driven,” Steinhaus said Monday. “It was quite breezy last night and the wind that was coming off the lake was blowing right into the back of the house where the fire originated from.”
The fire chief said that no other homes sustained damages from the fire.
While battling the flames, Savage fire crews were called elsewhere when a hot tub lit fire at a home in the 13000 block of Hillsboro Avenue.
Crews cleared the scene of the Prior Lake fire at around 10 p.m.