The YMCA of the North, a Twin Cities nonprofit, is providing water safety tips to help kids, teens, adults and families enjoy lakes, rivers and pools during the Fourth of July holiday weekend and throughout the summer months.
In the summer during COVID-19, water safety is important with a year of missed swim lessons, fewer pools with lifeguards, limited access to swimming lessons, more families spending time outside around the water and pools in backyards.
Here are some safety tips to practice in and around the water:
- Never swim alone.
- Lifeguarded beaches and pools provide another layer of safety besides parental supervision. They also ensure water chemistry or beach water has been tested and is safe.
- Constantly and actively have children watched by a responsible adult.
- Always keep young children or non-swimmers within arm’s reach of a parent or guardian.
- Remember inexperienced or non-swimmers should wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
- Be wary of inflatables because a poke or blown valve can turn into a dangerous situation quickly for a child relying on it to float.
- Don’t engage in breath-holding activities.
- Don’t jump in the water to save a friend who is struggling. Rather, use a long object to reach for them and pull them to safety.
- Enroll children and non-swimmers in water safety or swim lessons.
Keeping kids safe when adults are also engaged in fun is incredibly important. A simple tip for parents near any kind of water this summer is to take the Abbey’s Hope Foundation Water Watchdog pledge. As a Water Watchdog, an adult agrees to maintain constant visual contact with the children in the group; not drink alcohol, talk on the phone, socialize or read while watching children; keep a phone near the water for emergency purposes only; and remain by the water until relieved by a new Water Watchdog.
“The YMCA is committed to saving lives through water safety programs and education,” said Glen Gunderson, president for the Y. “Each year our Y reaches over 4,000 people through the Safety Around Water program alone. Thanks to partnerships with Abbey’s Hope, Delta Air Lines and Hawkins Inc., we are able to offer this program free of charge so all can access life-saving lessons and skills.”
Gunderson added that parents are encouraged to take an active role in fostering a relationship between their children and swimming. The Y offers several programs promoting the benefits of swimming.