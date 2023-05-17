Prior Lake Station 1 recently received much needed renovations and improvements to meet the needs of the city’s 12 newly hired full-time firefighters as they prepare to work the department’s first full-time fire department model beginning this summer, July 1.
According to Jason Wedel, city manager, the renovations were completed this month and are all set for the new firefighters and existing staff to enjoy.
“Everything is now ready to go,” Wedel said. “Renovations included a new kitchen, living space, five dormitory rooms and a new gym and workout space.”
The renovations at Fire Station 1, which is located at 16776 Fish Point Road SE, were a long time coming and is now officially up to date to make all firefighters feel at home away from home, according to city officials.
“The renovations were completed within the existing footprint of the building, so it did not require an addition to the building,” Wedel said. “We reworked the existing space to accommodate these new improvements.”
Wedel said the total cost of the repairs was approximately $600,000.
“The city used a portion of our ARPA funds to pay for our share of the improvements,” Wedel said. “Credit River and Spring Lake Township also contributed towards the improvements per our existing agreement.”
As previously reported, funding for the transition to a full-time department would be a blend of general fund tax levy and contracts with Credit River and Spring Lake Township. The funding was put in place by city leaders in case the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency fell through, which it did late last year.
Wedel said the good news is that all 12 full-time firefighter positions have been filled.
“We have one full-time fire chief and one full-time assistant fire chief. We are bringing on 12 new employees, three captains and nine firefighters,” Wedel said. “All 12 of these positions have been filled and will be ready to start on July 1. The remainder of our fire staff are paid-on-call firefighters.”
According to the city, the cost for the 12 full-time firefighters is roughly $1.3 million. The city set aside funds in the budget over the next three years to help plan for the cost. As part of the 2023 budget proposal, that funding is being pushed ahead and tapped earlier so a full-time department can be funded now.
Wedel said the city currently has 32 paid on-call firefighters, seven of which will now be joining the city full-time. He said these on-call firefighters serve a 74-square-mile area.
“Having a dedicated crew that is available 24 hours a day/7 days a week will provide the ability to get a truck rolling out the door very quickly when a call comes in,” Wedel said. “Between Prior Lake, Credit River and Spring Lake Township, our fire department covers 74 square miles and 40,000 residents. So, we needed to take this step to be as effective as possible.”
Wedel also said with the fire station being fully renovated, it will help all the firefighters be more alert when an emergency comes through.
“Our full-time firefighters will be working 24 hour shifts, so, they needed a place to rest, eat and exercise,” he said. “The improvements we made to Fire Station #1 will fulfill all of those needs.”
According to Wedel, the Prior Lake City Council will swear in all 12 new full-time firefighters at an undisclosed date in June.