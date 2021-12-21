A Prior Lake man is safe and unharmed after getting his snowmobile stuck in the mud on a designated snowmobile trail near downtown Prior Lake on Sunday, Dec. 12.
The incident was not reported to county law enforcement.
The Prior Lake Snowmobile Association is also urging residents to stay safe on the trails this time of year as some marked trails are still a little wet.
“The rider was on our marked trails but happened to unfortunately hit a swampy area that was not frozen yet,” said Diane Hoehne, secretary and social media director for the association. “No one was injured and this person had help pulling his sled out.”
Tom Schutz, president of the association, said it was more of a mishap and as the weather starts to see more snowfall, the snowmobile association along with local law enforcement, are starting to see more accidents.
“To say the least, it was a tough week for the snowmobile clubs and local and county law enforcement. The first snow storm of year brought out many riders who were anxious to get out on the trails but they seem to forget the rules that are in place for snowmobilers,” said Schutz. “Unfortunately, it has caused a lot of issues for the clubs with the landowners. The trail systems run along road ways and through private land where clubs have worked for years to gain permission from land owners to have a trail run through their property.”
Schutz said even though trails are marked, some snowmobile riders still go off trail.
“These trails are well marked and are only 20-foot wide. Yet some believe they can ride outside of these lanes and ride where they want which is contrary to the rules for the seven-county metro system in which they can only ride on designated trails or road way ditches,” said Schutz. “A small few that ride off trail do not understand that they can damage valuable crops that might be below the snow and there might be hidden dangers that clubs do not mark since they are outside of the trail.”
Schutz added that several citations were issued during the past weekend for multiple violations and is encouraging snowmobile enthusiasts to follow county guidelines for their safety.
“If you look at the numbers of the citations that were written this past weekend, you will note the number of sleds with no registrations and the lack of safety certification,” he said. “In Minnesota, if you were born after 1976 you are required to take a safety class where you learn the rules of snowmobiling and valuable information on trespassing and safety. One can only assume that those causing the damage, going off trail are inexperienced riders or are owners of a snowmobile for the first time.”
Schutz also said the Prior Lake Snowmobile Association is one of four clubs that make up Scott County Sno-Trails. For more information snowmobile trails and the latest updates in Prior Lake, visit https://priorlakesnow.com/.