One child sustained minor injuries after a school bus and passenger vehicle collided in Prior Lake on Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.
Responders were called to the crash scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 13 and 160th Street, according Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank.
One child on the school bus sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash, but was not transported to the hospital.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was issued a citation for failure to drive with due care.
The crash remains under investigation.